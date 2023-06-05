iHeartRadio

Fire at south Windsor Walmart


Windsor fire officials confirm there was a fire at the Walmart Supercentre in south Windsor.

Chief fire prevention officer Mike Coste says the fire was in the trash compactor in the rear of the building at 3120 Dougall Ave.

Callers to the CTV Newsroom say the store had to be evacuated and it appeared to be temporarily closed.

CTV News has reached out to Walmart for comment.

