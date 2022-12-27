Fire at southeast Calgary fourplex sends one person to hospital, displaces others

One person is in hospital and others are without a home in the aftermath of a Christmas evening fire at a fourplex in southeast Calgary.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the 2800 block of 15 Avenue S.E. around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.

Firefighters doused flames in the basement of the fourplex, keeping them from spreading beyond the suite they started in.

CFD found and rescued one resident, who was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Other residents of the fourplex home at the time of the fire were able to escape on their own.

The fire department says smoke damage inside one of the upper suites resulted in the displacement of some residents.

Investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.