Fire at strip mall in northeast Calgary Sunday

Firefighters at a strip mall in northeast Calgary.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of a strip mall on Falconridge Boulevard Sunday evening.

Calgary fire was called to 5075 Falconridge Boulevard just after 7 p.m. The flames were coming from the roof of a two-storey building.

It’s not known if anyone was injured in the fire or how much damage was done to the building.

