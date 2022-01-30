Fire at strip mall in northeast Calgary Sunday
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of a strip mall on Falconridge Boulevard Sunday evening.
Calgary fire was called to 5075 Falconridge Boulevard just after 7 p.m. The flames were coming from the roof of a two-storey building.
It’s not known if anyone was injured in the fire or how much damage was done to the building.
