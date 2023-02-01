Fire at Surrey sawmill under investigation, no injuries reported

A blaze that broke out at a sawmill in Surrey late Tuesday is under investigation, and fire officials say no injuries have been reported.

The fire started around 11:15 p.m. at the S&R Sawmills, a wood supplier near 98A Avenue and 130 Street, which Surrey Fire Services says was not operational at the time.

Acting Battalion Chief Dino MIchielin told CTV News on Wednesday morning that the fire broke out in one of the mill’s hoppers.

A total of 16 firefighters and four trucks were needed to battle the stubborn fire, which was put out within two hours, says Michielin.

More than 400 employees work at S&R Sawmills, according to the company’s website. Michielin says some staff members were on site and while one security guard took in a little bit of smoke, he says no one was injured.

It’s unclear how the fire started, but SPS does not believe it’s suspicious at this time.