Fire at Timmins sawmill
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Timmins firefighters were called to Eacom Timber early Monday morning after a fire broke out, officials say.
Fire Chief Tom Laughren told CTV News in a phone interview the blaze started around 4:30 a.m. on Valentine's Day.
He described the fire as "stubborn" amid extremely cold temperatures with flames spreading to the roofs of a couple of buildings, but crews had it under control before 2 p.m.
Timmins has been under an extreme cold warning with wind chill values near - 40 C with a bit of a reprieve during the day.
No injuries have been reported and the fire is not considered suspicious.
Laughren said the cause has not yet been determined.
-
Registration begins for 2022 Calgary summer campsRegistration is now open for a number of Calgary-based summer camps.
-
Comox Valley RCMP seek man after $300 tequila stolenMounties in the Comox Valley are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly stole a $300 bottle of tequila from a liquor store last month.
-
Love in the time of COVID: How the pandemic presents unique romantic challengesAs the pandemic drags on, nearly every aspect of our lives has been impacted – including our love lives.
-
New murals showcase student life at N.B. universityArtists in Fredericton are working on a piece for St. Thomas University, which will showcase student life and the campus’ diversity.
-
Hospital official 'cautiously optimistic' ahead of provincial reopeningThe COVID-19 lead for Waterloo-Wellington hospitals says she's 'cautiously optimistic' things are improving, as the province announced the COVID-19 vaccination certificate program will end on March 1.
-
Manitoba premier plans to visit First Nation after three killed in house fireManitoba's premier says she is arranging a visit to a northern Indigenous community where three children died in a fatal house fire.
-
Man shouted at Saskatoon hospital staff while holding inert grenade: policePolice were called to a Saskatoon hospital after man was reportedly shouting at staff while holding a device.
-
Vancouver's Gassy Jack statue toppled, covered in red paint during Women's Memorial MarchA well-known Vancouver statue was toppled over and defaced by some participants of the 31st annual Women's Memorial March on Monday.
-
Cape Breton tourism sector looks for songs that celebrate the islandTourism operators in Cape Breton, N.S., are looking for new songs to attract people to the island.