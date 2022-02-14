Fire at Timmins sawmill

Timmins firefighters were called to Eacom Timber early Monday morning after a fire broke out, officials say.

Fire Chief Tom Laughren told CTV News in a phone interview the blaze started around 4:30 a.m. on Valentine's Day.

He described the fire as "stubborn" amid extremely cold temperatures with flames spreading to the roofs of a couple of buildings, but crews had it under control before 2 p.m.

Timmins has been under an extreme cold warning with wind chill values near - 40 C with a bit of a reprieve during the day.

No injuries have been reported and the fire is not considered suspicious.

Laughren said the cause has not yet been determined.