Fire at Transcona home sends five to hospital
A Tuesday evening fire at a home in Transcona has sent five people to hospital.
Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a fire at a two-storey house in the 300 block of Yale Avenue West.
Once crews got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home, with the fire spreading to a neighbouring house.
At first, firefighters attacked the fire from outside of the homes; however, once additional crew members got to the scene, they were able to go inside the homes to fight the fires.
Crews had the fires in both of the homes under control by 7:45 p.m.
Everyone inside the home where the fire originated got out of the house before firefighters showed up. No one was inside the neighbouring home at the time of the fire.
Paramedics assessed five people at the scene, with all of them going to the hospital in stable condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Both homes suffered significant damage.
