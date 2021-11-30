iHeartRadio

Fire at unoccupied Sandy Hill home

Crews battled a fire at an abandoned home on Daly Avenue in Sandy Hill overnight. (Ottawa Fire Services)

Firefighters spent several hours overnight battling a fire at an unoccupied home in Sandy Hill.

Crews were called to home on Daly Avenue near Augusta Street just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials said crews switched to a “defensive attack” after arriving at the two-storey home, and remained at the scene around 3 a.m.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

