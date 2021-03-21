The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating the cause of a fire at a vacant house in the West End.

Crews were called shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday to a fire in the 500 block of Simcoe Street. When crews arrived, the city said smoke and flames could be seen coming from the house.

An exterior attack was launched until it was safe for members of the WFPS to enter the house.

The fire was declared under control at 8:30 p.m. The city said crews searched the house to ensure no one was inside.

No injuries were reported and no damage estimates are available at this time.