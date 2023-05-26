Fire at Walker Road storage facility deemed suspicious: Windsor police
The Windsor Police Arson Unit has launched an investigation into a “suspicious” fire at a self-storage business on Walker Road.
Officers responded to an upgraded working fire at the facility in the 1500 block of Walker Road just after 8 p.m. on Thursday. Firefighters were on scene and were able to extinguish the blaze.
Police say there were no injuries as a result.
This is the second suspicious fire police and fire crews were called to on Thursday. Investigators have also determined an apartment fire near downtown Windsor from earlier in the day had been intentionally set.
The arson unit launched an investigation in the Walker Road fire and found the blaze started in a storage unit and quickly spread to neighbouring units.
Fire officials say the damage is estimated at $1 million.
Investigators are urging residents to check their surveillance or dash cam footage for evidence around the time of the fire.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
