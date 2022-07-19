Fire at Waterloo gazebo was intentionally set: police
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Waterloo regional police say a fire at a Waterloo gazebo on Sunday was intentionally set.
It happened in the area of Labrador Drive and Bridge Street West.
According to police, at approximately 5 p.m., emergency services responded to reports of a gazebo on fire.
Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished the flames.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.
