Fire at Waterloo house prompts road closures

A fire at an abandoned house in Waterloo prompted some road closures Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called out to 252 Hemlock Drive around 9:15 p.m. for a fire that reportedly originated in the basement.

Officials say there was heavy smoke when crews arrived and that the main floor was engulfed as well.

However, the 17 firefighters from three stations, along with a ladder truck crew, managed to put out the fire in roughly 40 minutes.

"I was just walking down the street and there was a huge cloud of smoke," one nearby resident told CTV News. "At first I was really confused since it was raining, I thought maybe it was fog, but it smelled like smoke so it was concerning.

"There weren't any flames or fire noticable, so I kept walking, but then I heard sirens and firefighters came to the scene and it was taken care of. Definitely a huge cloud of smoke, and it made my hair smell afterwards, so it was really strong."

No injuries were reported.

"It did smell funny," another resident said. "We were cooking food, so we thought it was the food, but it must have been the fire."

The cost of the damage is estimated to be around $500,000.

Hickory and Hemlock Streets were closed off for about three hours.

There is no word on the cause of the fire. Investigators are asking the public to avoid the area as they remain on scene throughout Thursday.