Fire at Waterloo Park's llama enclosure

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the llama enclosure in Waterloo Park.

Witnesses told CTV News it was a chaotic scene as the animals tried to escape the flames that were spreading through their shelter at the Eby farmstead along the Laurel Trail.

"The llamas were running all around the yard and the smoke was going up in the air," said Jesse Shoults-Roy, who saw the fire from a passing LRT train. "It was a wild 15 second view of just absolute chaos in this little yard here."

When crews arrived at the scene shortly after 3 p.m. the enclosure was already engulfed in flames.

"The fire moved very quickly," said Fire Chief Richard Hepditch.

City staff and firefighters were able to safely move the llamas to another location while firefighters extinguished the burning building.

None of the animals were hurt.

The llamas have been transferred to another pen on the property.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.