Fire at west-end recycling facility out after 20 hours

A fire at a west Edmonton recycling facility was still burning Friday morning and only declared out 20 hours after it was first reported.

About 30 firefighters remained at GFL Environmental's facility in the Winterburn industrial area at 5 a.m., tackling piles of plastics and materials ablaze on both sides of the building.

Finally, just after 11 a.m., the blaze was considered out.

No injuries were reported.

Flames broke out around 3 p.m. Thursday, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky.

Although officials confirmed the fire started outside of the building and spread to the facility, they did not know what started it.

A neighbouring company owner says there have been three fires at the facility since 2018.

"Three times, they've had pumper trucks set up due to the fires at GFL," said Chris Ambrozic with Scorpion Masonry.

Ambrozic says a lack of fire hydrants in the area made it challenging for crews to deal with the blaze.

"And the Edmonton firefighters, it took them about an hour to get water onto the fire," he told CTV News Edmonton, adding he saw crews draw water from 199 Street using around 750 metres of hoses.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services expected the fire to take longer to put out because of the plastic and other materials involved.

The City of St. Albert, whose recycling is processed at the facility, told CTV News Edmonton it has been assured by GFL it will see no impacts to its recycling collecting or hauling.