Fire at Winnipeg apartment building caused some residents to be displaced
A fire at a Winnipeg apartment building on Monday evening caused some of the residents to be displaced.
Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the fire at a building in the 100 block of Mayfair Avenue at 5:05 p.m.
When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke in the building and began to attack the flames from inside the structure. Crews declared that the fire was under control by 5:55 p.m.
Everyone inside the building got out without getting hurt, and stayed inside a Winnipeg Transit bus for shelter.
Most of the residents were able to go back to their suites once the fire was extinguished. However, some were displaced and the City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services helped them find somewhere to stay.
The fire is under investigation and there are no damage estimates at this time
