Fire at Winnipeg home caused by space heater

A Wednesday evening fire at a Winnipeg home was caused by a space heater, according to the City of Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the fire at a two-storey house on Morning Glory Crescent just after 7 p.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the house and launched an interior attack. To help to extinguish the flames, crews used an aerosol device that reduces temperatures by generating a mist that expands to flood the space.

Crews had the fire under control by 7:47 p.m.

Everyone inside the home got out safely before crews arrived. Paramedics assessed one person at the scene; however, they did not need to be taken to the hospital.

There are no damage estimates at this time, but preliminary observations show the fire was accidentally caused by the unsafe use of a portable space heater.

With temperatures starting to cool down, the city reminds residents to be careful when using a space heater and to follow these tips: