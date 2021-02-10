A fire at a Winnipeg restaurant has left the facility with more than $100,000 in damages.

Winnipeg police and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to the commercial fire on Sage Creek Boulevard around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from the building and attacked the fire from inside the restaurant. Crews extinguished the fire by 10:41 p.m.

No one was inside the building and no one was hurt in the fire. However, the fire caused more than $100,000 in damage to the restaurant.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

NORTH END HOUSE FIRE

Just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, fire crews were called to a house fire in the 700 block of Alfred Avenue.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the home, and attacked the fire from inside the single-storey house. The fire was extinguished by 7 a.m.

Everyone in the house got out before crews arrived and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time.