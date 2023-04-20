One person found dead in rooming house fire in North End

One person is dead after a fire at a rooming house in the North End early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the fire at a rooming house in the 600 block of Flora Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

While crews were fighting the fire, they found a person dead inside the home, and notified police. The Winnipeg police said its major crimes unit is now investigating.

Another person, an adult woman, was also treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police noted as of 6 a.m. Thursday, the fire had been extinguished.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police investigators.