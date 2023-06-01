iHeartRadio

Fire ban ends in Edmonton after nearly 1 month


The fire ban in place for Edmonton was lifted on Thursday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services ended the ban after rain and cooler weather, the City of Edmonton said in a release.

People can now use backyard fire pits and BBQs, cooking stoves and backyard smokers that use wood and briquettes.

The ban was put in place on May 2.

A ban, or restriction, could return if conditions require it, the city said.

