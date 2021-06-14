Fire ban ends Tuesday in Greater Sudbury

The fire ban imposed during the recent hot and dry weather in Greater Sudbury will be lifted at midnight Tuesday, the city announced Monday.

"Although weather conditions have improved, the fire hazard in Greater Sudbury and area remains high," the city said in a news release.

"While campfires, chiminea fireplaces, crop residue fires, and other types of outdoor burning are permitted, please be safe and cautious around any outdoor fires, and never leave a fire unattended."

The fire ban could be reinstated if required by weather conditions. For information about open air burning in Greater Sudbury, click here.

For information on restricted fire zones and fires within the province, visit the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry’s website and see their Forest Fire Info Map.