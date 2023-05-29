Fire ban going into effect for Elliot Lake, Blind River

Due to extremely dry conditions and nine active wildfires in northern Ontario, a fire ban is going into effect for Elliot Lake and Blind River at midnight on Tuesday.

Fire Chief John Thomas and Acting Fire Chief Bruce Brisbois from the two towns made the announcement Monday saying no burning or open flame is allowed.

"Any person setting an open-air fire shall be responsible and liable for costs and could be liable to a fine," the news release said.

"This means:

All burning permits are suspended.

No campfires.

No burning in outdoor fireplaces.

No burning in outdoor fire pits.

No incinerator burning.

No brush or slash burning."

The fire danger ratings are high to extreme across northern Ontario.

"Anyone who starts a fire outdoors must take all necessary steps to tend the fire, keep it under control, and make sure the fire is out before leaving the site. A person failing to burn safely could be fined and held responsible for the cost of putting out the fire. People living in municipalities should check with local fire officials for bylaws on outdoor fires," the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says.

For full details on current forest fire conditions, visit the MNRF interactive map.

Ontario Parks has a list of the provincial parks that currently are under a fire ban here.