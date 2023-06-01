Fire ban implemented in Bruce County
Fire chiefs across Bruce County have collectively declared a fire ban on all open-air burning, with the exception of campfires for cooking and warmth.
However, all campfires must be supervised at all times and extinguished immediately upon completion of cooking and/or providing warmth.
This ban is in effect as of June 1, and will remain in effect until it has been declared safe to lift.
As of right now, the Fire Danger Rating in Bruce County is “Extreme.”
Fire danger rating levels take into account weather, fuel types, and both live and dead fuel moisture.
All open-air burning permits, agricultural burn permits, and fireworks permits are suspended.
“We are looking to mitigate the risk of forest fire and would like to like to thank our residents and visitors for adhering to this ban,” said Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Chief Jack Burt.
