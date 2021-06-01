Fire ban imposed in Elliot Lake, Blind River

Because of extremely dry conditions, a fire ban is being imposed in Elliot Lake and Blind River.

A news release Tuesday announcing the ban said it officially comes into effect at midnight June 2.

The fire ban means that no burning or open flame is allowed. This means all burning permits are suspended and no campfires are permitted.

The ban also extends to outdoor fireplaces and fire pits, incinerators and brush or slash burning is also prohibited.

"Any person setting an open-air fire shall be responsible and liable for costs and could be liable to a fine," the release said.

Residents are being told to call their fire department if they have any questions.