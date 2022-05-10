Fire ban in effect for City of Greater Sudbury as of Wednesday, May 11th at 12:01am. In a release, the city says with an increase in area brush fires and dry conditions expected to continue through the coming days, the open-air fire ban is necessary.

All open-air fires, including campfires, outdoor fireplaces, crop residue fires, fireworks, and any other type of outdoor burning, are prohibited.

All open-air fire permits are cancelled for the duration of the ban.

Gas-fired and charcoal barbecues and outdoor propane fireplaces are still permitted.

The City of Greater Sudbury added, if you see an outdoor fire, you should call 911.

If the violation of the fire ban requires a response by firefighters, people responsible may be fined and could be charged for the full cost of the fire call.