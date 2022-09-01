Fire ban in place for Rocky View County due to potentially dangerous conditions

The dry, hot, windy conditions of late have prompted a fire ban in the county that surrounds, but doesn't include, the City of Calgary to the north, east and west.

As of Thursday, a fire ban is in place for both the east and west regions of Rocky View County that includes the communities of Bragg Creek, Springbank, Balzac and Langdon.

County officials have suspended all burning and fireworks permits and campfires, burning barrels and incinerators are currently prohibited.

Residents and visitors may continue to use camp stoves, propane or natural gas barbeques, propane or natural gas fire pits or wood pellet grills.

The county remains under a heat warning with high temperatures expected to exceed 30 C over the coming days with little to no precipitation forecasted.

For updated information on the ban visit Rocky View County.