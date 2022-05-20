Fire ban includes fireworks, Greater Sudbury reminds residents

The fire ban in effect in Greater Sudbury includes fireworks, the city said in a news release Friday.

"With a fire ban still in effect within municipal boundaries, the City of Greater Sudbury reminds residents that fireworks are not permitted this Victoria Day weekend," the release said.

The fire ban, which began May 11, also prohibits all open-air fires, including campfires, chiminea fireplaces, crop residue fires and any other type of outdoor burning.

All open-air fire permits are cancelled for the duration of the ban. Gas-fired and charcoal barbecues and outdoor propane fireplaces are still permitted.

While rain is in the forecast, the city said conditions are still too dry to lift the ban.

"While last week’s heatwave has been replaced by more seasonal temperatures, the Greater Sudbury area has yet to receive enough significant or consistent rainfall to improve dry conditions, and water levels in rural area lakes, ponds, creeks and swamps remain low," the release said.

"To report a fire during a ban, call 911. Should a violation of the fire ban result in response by firefighters, individuals responsible may be charged for the full cost of the service call."

Updates on the ban can be found here.