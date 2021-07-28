iHeartRadio

Fire ban issued by Rocky View County

Rocky View county issued a fire ban Wednesday, due to dry, hot conditions

The ban is effective immediately, and will last as long as conditions demand.

During a fire ban, all burning and fireworks permits are suspended. All burning is banned as well, with the following exceptions:

  • Indoor household fireplaces
  • Camp stoves (properly attended)
  • Barbecues (charcoal briquettes, propane, or natural gas)
  • Wood pellet grills
  • Propane/natural gas fire pit
  • Oil well flaring (registration required -- call 403-264-1022)

For information on fire bans and advisories in other areas of the province, visit AlbertaFireBans.ca.

