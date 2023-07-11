Fire ban lifted for District of Muskoka

After enduring weeks of strict fire regulations across cottage country, the Ministry of Natural Resources announced Tuesday afternoon it was lifting the restricted fire zone (RFZ), effective immediately.

The move prompted the Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs to remove the fire ban for the District of Muskoka.

The fire danger rating has been downgraded from extreme to moderate.

The adjustment now means small, controlled fires are allowed in most rural areas, but no daytime burning is permitted.

"You must have adequate tools and water to extinguish the fire if the need arises, and you must be with your fire at all times," the Muskoka Fire Chiefs noted, adding residents and visitors should consult the local bylaw for outdoor burning regulations.

"Lifting the RFZ does not mean we can let our guard down when it comes to preventing human-caused fires. We all need to remain vigilant and keep safety top of mind when having outdoor fires," the ministry stated.

The ministry added that while some parts of Ontario are receiving rain, some remain tinder dry.

"It is important to remember that the overall fire danger can change rapidly based on the daily weather resulting in low to moderate fire danger one day, followed by high to extreme hazard the next simply based on the surface forest fuels drying out quickly, leading to fires starting easily and higher rates of fire spread under the right burning conditions," it stated.