Fire ban lifted in some rural townships
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
The recent rain has ended the fire bans some rural municipalities implemented earlier this summer.
The Townships of North Dumfries, Wellesley, Wilmot and Woolwich said they are lifting open burn bans that went into effect July 28.
A joint media release from the townships says: “conditions will continue to be monitored this summer, and if dry, hot weather returns, additional burn bans could be implemented without notice if the conditions warrant.”
“While the ban has been lifted, we ask for everyone to remain cautious, attentive, and have extinguishing agents available at all times as it is important to maintain this level of safety as the ban is lifted.”
All open burns are required to comply with area burn bylaws.
