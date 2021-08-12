Fire bans in effect throughout Kananaskis Country due to hazardous conditions

Alberta Parks confirms fire bans or restrictions are currently in place for 59 provincial parks or provincial recreation areas in the Kananaskis area.

According to the organization, fire bans are in effect for locations where the fire hazard is considered extreme while fire restrictions have been issued where the hazard is deemed high.

Under a fire ban, all open fires, including campfires and charcoal briquettes, are prohibited. Portable propane fire pits that are contained within designated fire pits may be used, as well as propane stoves and barbeques.

In areas under a fire restriction, visitors and residents may continue to have wood, briquette or propane/natural gas fires within designated fire pits.

For a map of current fire bans and restrictions, visit Alberta Parks – Fire Bans

