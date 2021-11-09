Fire behind Kapuskasing Walmart deemed suspicious

Police in Kapuskasing are looking for a suspect in connection with a suspicious fire that broke out Monday behind the Walmart in Kapuskasing.

"Further investigation revealed that a person wearing a red coat with a briefcase was observed running away from the fire scene," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the fire to contact the Kapuskasing OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit information online.

Being anonymous, you will not be required to testify in court and information you provide may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.