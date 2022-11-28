Fire breaks out at Bridgeland-Riverside Community Centre

Calgary Fire Department crews were called to an early morning fire at the Bridgeland-Riverside Community Centre in the city's northeast.

According to the CFD battalion chief, the fire at the building in the 900 block of Centre Avenue N.E. was reported at around 4:30 a.m.

Heavy plumes of smoke were billowing out of the lower level of the building when crews arrived.

As of 6:30 a.m., several fire trucks and the fire investigator remain on scene.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage to the building are under investigation