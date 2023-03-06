Fire breaks out at Castleridge home following weapon complaint

One woman was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation on Monday after a fire broke out at a northeast Calgary home.

Firefighters were called to a residence on Castleridge Way N.E. at around 3:30 a.m., a short time after police were notified of a weapons complaint at the home.

Heavy smoke was billowing from the single-storey home when firefighters arrived and two male residents of the home were waiting outside.

A woman was found in a stairwell inside the home and extracted by firefighters. She was transported by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

"Thankfully they had a working smoke detector that activated when the fire and the smoke built up. That alerted the people that were upstairs in the house, which consequently called 911," said CFD District Chief Ian Crosby. ""Had they not been woken up by that, it may have been a different outcome for the occupants of the house."

Fire crews were able to bring the flames under control quickly, but all three occupants have been displaced from their home.

"There is some pretty heavy smoke damage to the house and some structural damage," said Crosby. "We're gonna be here for a while going through the investigation."

Calgary police confirm they were called to the home for a physical altercation between the homeowner and individuals known to the homeowner prior to the fire breaking out.

They say that physical altercation is unrelated to the actual cause of the fire, but that charges are pending as a result of the altercation.

With files from Kevin Green