Fire breaks out at Dwayne's Home building again

The former Dwayne's Home was the scene of a fire again early Wednesday morning.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, flames at the now-empty building on 100 Avenue and 102 Street was reported around 4:20 a.m.

Firefighters attacked the blaze from the inside and outside, using a ladder truck set up on 101 Street behind the building.

At 5:09 a.m., the fire was declared under control and at 5:43 a.m., it was considered out.

No civilians were hurt. One firefighter was assessed by EMS on scene "as a precaution," EFRS said.

Several roads nearby were closed while fire crews were on scene, but traffic was reopened by 6:30 a.m. At that time, just fire investigators were on scene.

Dwayne's Home was a transitional housing facility.

A fire at the address in November 2021 left one injured and was believed to be deliberately set.