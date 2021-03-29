Fire breaks out at Flying M Truck Service in south London

Firefighters are currently on scene dealing with a large fire at a south London truck stop.

Emergency crews were called to the Flying M at 7292 Colonel Talbot Rd. after 3 p.m. Monday.

Thick, black smoke could be scene for kilometres as a result.

It's unclear how the blaze started or if there are any injuries.

Officials with the London Fire Department say there are reports of possible explosive materials inside and around the building.

Southwold Township and Strathroy-Caradoc tankers have been called in to assist.

Colonel Talbot is shut down in both directions by London police and people are being asked to stay away from the area.

(More to come)

Smoke can be seen billowing from Flying M Truck Service on Colonel Talbot Road in London, Ont. on March 29, 2021. (Justin Zadorsky/CTV London)