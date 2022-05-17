Fire breaks out at home in Thorncliffe
CTV News Calgary Morning Live Reporter
Austin Lee
Emergency crews extinguished a house fire on Simons Crescent N.W. Tuesday morning and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.
First responders were deployed to a home in Thorncliffe, near Fourth Street N.W., at around 4 a.m.
By roughly 5 a.m. the fire was considered to be under control.
According to EMS, no one was injured in the fire. The extent of the damage to the home is unknown.
As of 6 a.m., Simons Crescent remains closed to traffic and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
CTV News has learned that nearby power lines complicated the firefighting operation.
This is a developing story. It will be updated once additional details are confirmed.
-
20-year-old pleads guilty to killing dog in Chatham, Ont. shooting last yearA guilty plea to killing a dog was entered in a Chatham courtroom on Tuesday, following what police called a targeted shooting last January.
-
Many Canadians feel gun violence getting worse in their communities: pollMany Canadians say gun violence is increasing in the communities they live in, with residents in major cities and the country's largest provinces mostly reporting such views, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute.
-
Winnipeggers rally to save West Kildonan LibraryA group of Winnipeggers were outside the West Kildonan Library on Tuesday to rally against the city’s proposed plan to move the library to the Garden City Shopping Centre.
-
Hunter's wife testifies she warned husband not to drink and drive the night he diedA hunter's wife has testified she warned her husband not to drink and drive or get in a fight the night he and his uncle were shot to death on a rural Alberta road.
-
Busiest stretch of Banff Avenue closed to vehicles for the summerThe Town of Banff has closed a two-block stretch of Banff Avenue, as well as a section of Caribou Street, to create a pedestrian-friendly area until Oct. 10.
-
G1 driver 3 times legal limit among 15 impaired drivers caught last weekendOttawa police say officers nabbed 15 impaired drivers over the weekend, including a suspended G1 driver who had three times the legal alcohol limit.
-
-
Labour and delivery services resume at Truro hospital following floodLabour and delivery services have resumed at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, N.S.
-
Man rescues distressed pup from hot carA woman accused of leaving her puppy in a hot car in Bradford has been charged under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act.