Fire breaks out at popular Pakistani restaurant in east Toronto

A well-known Pakistani eatery in east Toronto’s Gerrard India Bazaar caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were first dispatched to Lahore Tikka House on Gerrard Street East, east of Greenwood Avenue, for reports of a commercial/industrial fire at around 3:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, they encountered heavy black smoke in the back of the building.

Toronto Fire Services told CP24 that the blaze, which has since been knocked down, mostly impacted the roof of the building.

There are no reports of injuries and no one is believed to have been inside the restaurant at the time of the incident.

Gerrard Street East is currently blocked from Highfield to Hiawatha roads.

FIRE:

Gerrard St E and Greenwood Ave

6:08 pm

-working fire

-police and fire o/s

-road closure: Gerrard St E from Highfield Rd to Hiawatha Rd#GO1354711

^lm