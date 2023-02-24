Fire breaks out at site of former historic hotel in downtown Lethbridge

Lethbridge fire crews battled an early morning fire at the site of a historic hotel in downtown Lethbridge.

Crews from four stations were called to the scene at around 2 a.m. and spotted smoke and flames in the upper levels of the abandoned building.

The 28 firefighters on scene battled both the blaze as well as the frigid conditions. An extensive ice buildup caused by the firefighting effort made the area unsafe for the public and compromised the structural integrity of the building.

Fifth Street was closed between First and Third Avenues and Second Avenue was closed at Fourth Street.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed. Fire officials say there was extensive damage to the building.

FIRST HOTEL

The Lethbridge Hotel was built in 1885 and was the first in the city.

“Being the first hotel, it held many firsts,” said Belinda Crowson, president of the Lethbridge Historical Society. “The first Methodist church service was held in that building, the first town council meeting in 1891 was held on that site. Colonel James MacLeod, before there was a courthouse, actually held court in the original Lethbridge Hotel.

This is the second historic building in downtown to be destroyed by fire within a matter of weeks. At the end January, the historic Bow on Tong suffered severe damage after it caught fire.

Although severely damaged, the hope is that some part of the building can be preserved.

“I always live in hope that there may be something that can be reclaimed or saved or done, but it just breaks your heart when you see these things,” Crowson added.

Late Friday afternoon, city officials said that due to the instability of the building, demolition of the Lethbridge Hotel would begin and heavy equipment will be brought in.

The site has been fenced off and the public is asked to continue to avoid the area.

