Fire breaks out at southwest Calgary home

At least two units in the building were damaged in the fire that broke out early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire that broke out inside a condo building in Calgary's southwest.

There are no details on exactly when it broke out, but it's believed to have affected multiple units in a building located at 106 Shawnee Common S.W.

There is also no word on any injuries connected to the fire.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available…

