Fire breaks out at Vancouver restaurant
A fire broke out at a popular restaurant in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Tuesday morning.
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services says it got the call at 8:49 a.m., and 14 fire apparatuses arrived at the scene.
The fire started in the basement of 209 E 6th Ave., according to VFRS spokesperson Matthew Trudeau.
The building is occupied by Bar Susu, a sister wine bar to the Michelin-star restaurant Published On Main.
Trudeau said the fire spread to the first floor of the building, where crews were able to contain it.
There were no injuries reported.
A fire investigator is still on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
In a statement to CTV News, Bar Susu wrote, "We are thankful for the immediate attention by Vancouver firefighters and glad no one was hurt. Due to the fire, Bar Susu will likely need to close its doors for a short period of time, but we hope to be up-and-running again soon."
-
Highway 26 head-on collision under investigationSpringwater Fire and Emergency Services responded to a call shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday between McNabb Road and Glengarry Landing Road.
-
-
RCMP search for armed suspect on O'Chiese First Nation in central AlbertaA central Alberta First Nation was told to shelter in place Wednesday evening as police searched for an armed suspect.
-
RCMP investigate reported firearm incident in Okotoks, Alta.If your child had what appeared to be a firearm pointed at them at the skate park in Okotoks, Alta., on Monday, the Mounties are hoping you'll get in touch.
-
Health minister speaks about agreement allowing St Paul’s Hospital to opt out of medical assistance in dyingAfter the parents of a terminally ill Vancouver woman who was denied medical assistance in dying (MAiD) at St. Paul’s Hospital spoke out about the difficult final hours of their daughter’s life, B.C.’s health minister is responding to their concerns surrounding an agreement that allows Providence Health facilities to deny MAiD for religions reasons.
-
Man shot and killed by police inside B.C. emergency room, IIO investigatingA man was shot and killed by police inside the emergency room of a hospital in B.C. on Wednesday, sparking an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.
-
'More work to do': B.C. premier addresses extreme heat response and planningOn the two-year anniversary of the heat dome that left hundreds of British Columbians dead, the premier acknowledged that while much work has been done to respond to extreme heat events, more is needed.
-
Widower holding cancer cabaret fundraiser in Midland in honour of late wifeA widower in Midland is working to keep his wife's memory alive by working to lower the number of people impacted by the disease that took her last year.
-
View Royal fire chief frustrated by campfire-turned-wildfire in Thetis Lake ParkVancouver Island is experiencing one of the worst wildfire seasons in modern history, according to BC Wildfire Service. And nearly every fire this year was human-caused and preventable.