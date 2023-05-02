Fire breaks out in downtown North Bay
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist
Eric Taschner
Firefighters are on the scene Tuesday afternoon in downtown North Bay.
Few details are available, but fire broke out in a multi-use commercial building on First Avenue West that includes a fitness centre and hair salon. Crews were called around 3 p.m.
The fire quickly spread to the roof. Firefighters had to fight thick, billowing smoke and had to cut the roof of the building open to allow smoke to flow out.
There were no injuries and everyone was able to evacuate safely.
"It's been a real struggle,” said Deputy Chief Greg Saunders.
“Our crews have been working their tails off trying to get a hold of this fire. It's progressing but we're still a long way at this point."
-
Transit Windsor getting ready for special events in DetroitFor the many concert goers and sports fans, Transit Windsor is bringing back the special events service to Detroit.
-
Lightfoot's impact felt in his hometown of Orillia, Ont. as fans mourn and celebrate his lifeFans of Gordon Lightfoot are mourning his death and revelling in his life in his hometown of Orillia, Ont., after news of his passing broke Monday evening.
-
Leadership conference in Sudbury hears from world record holderWednesday in Sudbury, Scott Hammell, a four-time Guinness World record holder, escape artist and magician, was the keynote speaker at a high school leadership conference.
-
Lethbridge residents try to beat the heat amid scorching hot springWeather in Lethbridge may be hot, but there are still plenty of people who have to slather on the sunscreen and head outside for their jobs.
-
Waterloo’s Ed “Peewee Charles” Ringwald looks back on 16 years of making music with Gordon LightfootLocal musician Ed Ringwald toured with the late Gordon Lightfoot for 16 years and reflects on his memories with the Canadian music legend.
-
Indigenous leaders applaud MMIWG motion approved by ParliamentThe House of Commons is unanimously backing a motion declaring a Canada-wide emergency in regard to the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous women and girls.
-
'I think people are excited': Coronation anticipation ahead of King Charles' historic dayRoyal souvenirs are in high demand at Blimeys British Store & Gift Shop in Essex, Ont. — where royalists have been purchasing commemorative things in the days and weeks leading up to King Charles’ coronation.
-
London, Ont. risks running low on a critical asset for attracting new jobsA new report going to city council warns that ensuring local employment keeps pace during London’s population boom will require more investment in shovel-ready industrial land.
-
Review called to examine chaotic 2021 clearing of Halifax tent encampmentHalifax Board of Police Commissioners chair Becky Kent announced they will strike up a civilian review to investigate the chaotic clearing of a Halifax tent encampment on Spring Garden Road on Aug. 18, 2021.