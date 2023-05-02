Fire breaks out in downtown North Bay

Firefighters are on the scene Tuesday afternoon in downtown North Bay.

Few details are available, but fire broke out in a multi-use commercial building on First Avenue West that includes a fitness centre and hair salon. Crews were called around 3 p.m.

The fire quickly spread to the roof. Firefighters had to fight thick, billowing smoke and had to cut the roof of the building open to allow smoke to flow out.

There were no injuries and everyone was able to evacuate safely.

"It's been a real struggle,” said Deputy Chief Greg Saunders.

“Our crews have been working their tails off trying to get a hold of this fire. It's progressing but we're still a long way at this point."