Fire breaks out in New Westminster, displacing residents of apartment building

Dozens of New Westminster residents have been displaced by a fire that broke out at an apartment building Monday evening.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire at a three-storey building near the Royal Columbian Hospital around 6:45 p.m., according to the city’s acting fire chief.

“On arrival, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from a unit on the second floor and crews performed an exterior attack to limit spread to other units,” Erin Williams wrote in an email to CTV News Tuesday.

All residents managed to exit the building and no injuries were reported, but Williams says the building can’t be reoccupied until the fire and life safety systems have been restored.

“Restoration will begin as soon as possible to allow residents to safely reoccupy the building,” Williams wrote.

“The Emergency Management Co-ordinator and Emergency Social Support staff were activated to assist with accommodations and support for multiple displaced residents,” she continued.

A fire investigation is underway and will be continuing throughout Tuesday, according to the acting fire chief.

Williams says a total of 16 firefighters and three chief officers were on scene, plus extra off-duty officers were called in to provide coverage to the city for the duration of the blaze at 331 Hospital St.