Fire breaks out inside wall of Halifax apartment building: HRFE


The cause of a fire in a Halifax apartment building Thursday afternoon is under investigation.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency received a call around 1 p.m., about a fire in an apartment building on Windsor Street between Maxwell Avenue and Hood Street.

According to officials, the fire was located in the exterior wall on the third floor between the drywall and siding.

The road was closed for an hour while crews quickly put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

