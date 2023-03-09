Fire breaks out inside wall of Halifax apartment building: HRFE
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Jennifer Heudes
The cause of a fire in a Halifax apartment building Thursday afternoon is under investigation.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency received a call around 1 p.m., about a fire in an apartment building on Windsor Street between Maxwell Avenue and Hood Street.
According to officials, the fire was located in the exterior wall on the third floor between the drywall and siding.
The road was closed for an hour while crews quickly put out the fire.
No injuries were reported.
-
Kingston ranks as the best city in Canada to be a studentKingston, Ont. has many qualities that make it great for anyone, but now it is claiming a new title – the top city to be a student in Canada, according to a new report.
-
City crews ready to deal with forecasted snowfallWinnipeg city crews are on standby as southern Manitoba braces for snowfall.
-
Windsor Police Service warns of phony fundraising callsPolice are alerting the public to a phone scam where fraudsters are pretending to raise money for the Windsor Police Service (WPS).
-
WHL suspends Warriors head coach and general manager 5 games, players done for regular seasonFour Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended since February will remain off the ice for the remainder of the Western Hockey League (WHL) regular season, a news release from the league said on Friday.
-
B.C. extends deadline for businesses wanting to make patios permanentRestaurants, bars and other businesses that are hoping to make their new outdoor patios permanent have been given more time to apply for authorization, the province announced Friday.
-
Snow and logistics scrub London airport flights as new destination wish list is revealedAmid a steady snowfall, London International is coping with both short-term challenges and long-term growth.
-
Ontario considering banning TikTok in public schoolsOntario is considering banning TikTok in public schools, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce says.
-
Cambridge retiree wins big LOTTO 6/49 jackpotA Cambridge man is already making vacation plans after winning a big LOTTO 6/49 prize.
-
Sask. unemployment rate remains unchangedSaskatchewan’s unemployment rate remains unchanged at 4.3 per cent, according to Statistics Canada.