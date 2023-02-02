Fire breaks out in North Vancouver, disrupting morning commute
A fire that erupted in North Vancouver early Thursday disrupted traffic on a major bridge during the morning commute.
Video posted to social media around sunrise shows thick plumes of smoke billowing beside Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, where emergency crews appear to be on scene.
Fire has the Main St on-ramp to the #IronworkersMemorial bridge blocked. #BCHWY1 @DriveBC @AM730Traffic @news1130traffic pic.twitter.com/qPXZ9TOuGi— Mathew Bond (@mrmathewbond) February 2, 2023
A tweet by Trafficnet Vancouver suggests the fire started on the Main Street on-ramp.
North Vancouver - southbound Hwy-1 Trans Canada Hwy on ramp Main St fire— Trafficnet Vancouver (@TrafficVancity) February 2, 2023
Chad Laforet, the captain of District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, says the fire broke out in a single-story structure where transient people may have been sheltering. The assistance of other crews was required to extinguish the fire, according to Laforet.
“Theres definitely evidence of people using the building for shelter,” Laforet told CTV News. “Fortunately nobody was inside.”
