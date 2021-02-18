Firefighters responded to homeless encampment that caught fire underneath the Pearson Bridge in downtown Nanaimo Wednesday.

The blaze happened just after 1:30 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, thick smoke was pouring out from under the bridge.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, then searched the area for anyone who was injured.

There were no injuries reported. Wood pallets and personal belongings were lost in the fire.

Pearson Bridge runs along the Trans-Canada Highway and crosses the Millstone River.

Fire officials say that homeless have been living in a space under the south end of the bridge.

Fire prevention officers are investigating the incident and a cause is undetermined at this time.