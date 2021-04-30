Fire burning near Carstairs, while Cochrane RCMP investigate grass fire near high school

A grass fire burned in the Carstairs area Friday afternoon, as windy, warm weather created challenging conditions.

There is a large grass fire burning burning South of #Carstairs currently west oh Hwy 2A. The fire is being spread by high winds. Please avoid the area if at all possible. pic.twitter.com/DqU2OKEvSx

MLA Nathan Cooper tweeted about the fire Friday afternoon, noting that Highway 2A has been closed in both directions, between Highway 580 and Acme Road.

Hwy 2A has been closed in both directions. South of Hwy 580 and North of the Acme road. Please avoid the area

There was no other information late Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Cochrane RCMP are looking for information about a grass fire that occurred near Bow Valley High School Wednesday.

The Cochrane Fire Department responded and although the fire threatened and damaged some private property, fire crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control. No evacuations were necessary.

Cochrane RCMP are investigating the incident and looking to speak with anyone who has information about it. The fire took place on private property.

Police would like to remind residents that trespassing on private property is an offence under the Petty Trespass Act and carries with it a fine of $300 if convicted.

The Cochrane RCMP can be reached at 403-851-8000. Anonymous tipsters can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.