iHeartRadio

Fire burning on Symington Road

A fire burns on Symington Road on the outskirts of Winnipeg on August 3, 2022. (Submitted photo Liam Harder)

Firefighters are responding to a fire on the outskirts of Winnipeg Wednesday afternoon.

Images from the scene show black smoke rising in the air from a structure.

CTV Winnipeg has reached out to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service for more information and will update this story when it becomes available.

12