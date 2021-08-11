iHeartRadio

Fire burns 160 acres in Lamont County

A fire in Lamont County burned 160 acres on Wednesday. Aug. 11, 2021. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)

A wildfire in Lamont County is now under control after it burned 160 acres of land.

Fire officials say a hay baler started on fire northeast of Bruderheim and wind pushed the flames across several range roads.

The fire is contained to a hay pile and is considered under control, said a county spokesperson.

Roads in the area were closed for fire crews.

Bruderheim is approximately one hour northeast of Edmonton.

12