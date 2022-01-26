Fire caused by smoking sends one person to hospital

One person was sent to the hospital in unstable condition on Wednesday morning following a fire in the 600 block of Main Street.

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) were called to the fire at a four-storey, multi-residential home just before 3:15 a.m. When they got to the scene, firefighters found smoke and a small fire coming from a third-floor suite.

Crews attacked the fire from inside the structure and quickly extinguished it.

Paramedics took one person to hospital in unstable condition. There were no other injuries.

The suite sustained minor damage.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the fire is believed to have been caused by smoking.

The city reminds residents to smoke outside where possible; use fire-safe cigarettes; use a sturdy ashtray; keep all smoking materials out of the reach of children; do not discard cigarettes in areas with vegetation; and extinguish butts and ashes in water or sand.

CAR DAMAGED IN FIRE

WFPS crews also responded to a separate fire just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 0-100 block of Radley Bay.

When crews arrived at the incident, they discovered smoke and fire coming from a car, which posed the risk of extending to a nearby house.

Firefighters attacked the fire and worked to protect exposures. The fire was under control by 7:43 p.m.

No one was hurt in the fire.

According to the city, the car was significantly damaged and there was minor damage to the outside of the nearby house.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time.