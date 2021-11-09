Fire causes $1.75 million in damages to building that housed Milla Pub, Club 70

A fire that destroyed a historic downtown building caused approximately $1.75 million in damages, fire officials said in an update on Monday.

The building that once housed Edmonton’s Milla Pub and the city’s first gay bar, Club 70, went up in flames on Nov. 2.

No one was injured but the majority of the 80-year-old storied building at 101 Street and 106 Avenue was torn down.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Edmonton the cause of the fire was still unknown as of Monday, but that the investigation wasn't finished.