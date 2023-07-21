Fire causes $100,000 damage at Windsor Home Hardware

Windsor firefighters responded to a blaze at the Home Hardware store on Tecumseh Road West.

It took place at 700 Tecumseh Road West around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Update on fire in the 700 Block of Tècumseh Rd. W. Damage 100000. No injuries. No people displaced. Still under investigation. *MC

Chief fire prevention officer Mike Coste says damage is estimated at $100,000.

Assistant store manager Christine MacDonald says it started outside the building in a garbage can. She believes something must have exploded. She says most of the damage is outside the store. There is a lot of water inside the store from the fire defence.

They are hoping to reopen the store by noon.

There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.